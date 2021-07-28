Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CYBBF. Peel Hunt upgraded Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF remained flat at $$2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

