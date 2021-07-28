Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Societe Generale in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Investec raised Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Money UK has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

OTCMKTS CYBBF remained flat at $$2.55 on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.