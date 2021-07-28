Virtu Financial (VIRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Virtu Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VIRT opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of -0.29. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

