Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 28,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 20.8% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 108.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.20. 230,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,391,556. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $481.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

