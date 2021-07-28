Visa (NYSE:V) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Visa (NYSE:V) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

V traded down $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.86. The company had a trading volume of 203,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

