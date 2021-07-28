Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Truist

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.68.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $250.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $488.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11,319.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 85,811,983 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 23,280,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after buying an additional 15,864,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13,144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,929,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $59,865,000 after buying an additional 7,869,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.