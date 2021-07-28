Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.51. 68,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,391,556. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.