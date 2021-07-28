Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $282.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.51. The company had a trading volume of 68,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $486.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.