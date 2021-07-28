Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $288.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $283.00 to $288.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.68.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $250.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $488.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 17.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 19.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.