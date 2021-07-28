Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $265.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.51. 68,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,391,556. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $486.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.