Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $265.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.
V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.
Shares of V traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.51. 68,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,391,556. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $486.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
