Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Compass Point from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on V. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.92.

Shares of V opened at $251.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

