Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $275.00 at Piper Sandler

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.68.

NYSE V opened at $250.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.53. Visa has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after buying an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

