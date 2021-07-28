Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $275.00 at Piper Sandler

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.68.
NYSE V opened at $250.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.53. Visa has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after buying an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
