VITE 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. VITE has a market capitalization of $29.39 million and $6.00 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00055659 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000161 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,018,478,214 coins and its circulating supply is 485,907,104 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

