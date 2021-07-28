Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €28.37 ($33.38). Vivendi shares last traded at €28.33 ($33.33), with a volume of 1,782,168 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.77.

Vivendi Company Profile (EPA:VIV)

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.