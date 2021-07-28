VIZIO (VZIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million. On average, analysts expect VIZIO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of VZIO opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
