VIZIO (VZIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million. On average, analysts expect VIZIO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VZIO opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01.

VZIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

