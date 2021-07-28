Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.59. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

