Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €258.63 ($304.26).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of VOW3 opened at €202.50 ($238.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €219.20. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

