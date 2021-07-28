Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) and Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Critical Contrast

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cross Country Healthcare and Volt Information Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Country Healthcare 1 3 3 0 2.29 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential downside of 16.40%. Volt Information Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.87%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than Cross Country Healthcare.

Volatility & Risk

Cross Country Healthcare has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cross Country Healthcare and Volt Information Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Country Healthcare $836.42 million 0.71 -$12.96 million $0.46 34.24 Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.12 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -6.82

Cross Country Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cross Country Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cross Country Healthcare and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Country Healthcare 0.90% 24.66% 10.24% Volt Information Sciences -2.14% 4.79% 0.61%

Summary

Cross Country Healthcare beats Volt Information Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services. It serves public and private acute care and non-acute care hospitals, government facilities, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, retailers, and other healthcare providers under the Cross Country brand. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Cross Country Locums brand as independent contractors on temporary assignments at various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The Search segment offers retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, and other healthcare professionals, as well as recruitment process outsourcing. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

