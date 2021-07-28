Vortex Defi 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,355.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $35,977.17 and approximately $4,355.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.