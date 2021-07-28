Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €139.91 ($164.60).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €123.20 ($144.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 26.86. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 1-year high of €143.30 ($168.59). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €131.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

