Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.28

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.28 and last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.51.

About Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

