Warburg Research Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €64.00 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) received a €64.00 ($75.29) target price from Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €55.17 ($64.90).

ETR HLE opened at €58.48 ($68.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 52-week high of €61.90 ($72.82).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

