Warburg Research Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.60 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €2.60 ($3.06) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.69 ($3.17).

Shares of O2D opened at €2.45 ($2.88) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of €2.63 ($3.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €2.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

