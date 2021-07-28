Warp Finance Market Cap Achieves $441,851.16 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $441,851.16 and $3,091.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for $94.53 or 0.00237134 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

