Warp Finance Price Reaches $94.67 on Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $94.67 or 0.00237540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $442,505.92 and $2,112.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.