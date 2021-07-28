Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $159.29. 290,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

