Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $477,895,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,107,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,060,000 after purchasing an additional 163,889 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,230,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,488,000 after acquiring an additional 322,991 shares during the period. Finally, Wind River Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,928,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.00. 37,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,453. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.41.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

