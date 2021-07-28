Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,041 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Reliant Bancorp worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 33,224 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of RBNC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $31.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

