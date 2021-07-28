Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $98.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $98,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after purchasing an additional 373,636 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,738,000 after purchasing an additional 155,253 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 85,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,668,000 after buying an additional 168,870 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $140.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,328. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

