Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.3% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.95. The company had a trading volume of 44,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.169 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

