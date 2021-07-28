Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3,285.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 858,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,973,000 after purchasing an additional 832,986 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,918,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,355,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 967.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 57,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,788,000 after purchasing an additional 42,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,326. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

