Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

GPN traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.93. 23,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,997. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

