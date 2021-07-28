Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 2,085 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.02. 295,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,428. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.92. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.90 and a 12 month high of $442.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.