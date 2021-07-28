Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,063,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,846,000 after purchasing an additional 412,008 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,456,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 148,868 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,624,000 after purchasing an additional 160,861 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 815,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period.

SCHR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,927. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

