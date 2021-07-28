Waste Connections (WCN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.94 per share for the quarter.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion.

WCN opened at C$157.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$149.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.14 billion and a PE ratio of 148.19. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$122.13 and a 1 year high of C$157.80.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$155.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.86, for a total value of C$1,747,452.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,640,242.56.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

