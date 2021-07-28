Waters (NYSE:WAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $386.41

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $386.41 and last traded at $385.79, with a volume of 2650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $378.52.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.80.

Get Waters alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $1,744,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,901 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.