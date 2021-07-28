Watts Water Technologies (WTS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $145.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.49. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $1,478,187.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,074.73. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

