WaykiChain Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. WaykiChain has a market cap of $28.58 million and $3.90 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00047380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.05 or 0.00740458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

