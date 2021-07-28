WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.48

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €5.48 ($6.45) and last traded at €5.48 ($6.45), with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €5.38 ($6.33).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $749.68 million and a PE ratio of 41.85.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

