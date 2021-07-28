Wedbush Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $270.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.92.

Visa stock opened at $251.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.53. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $488.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 359.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

