Wedbush Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $270.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.92.
Visa stock opened at $251.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.53. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $488.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 359.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.