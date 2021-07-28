Wedbush Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $10.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.86. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $11.42 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $193.51 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $146.61 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.83. The firm has a market cap of $136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 17,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 48,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.