Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boyd Group Services (BYD)

Boyd Group Services (TSE: BYD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/27/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$260.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$240.00 to C$265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$245.00 to C$265.00.

7/22/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$240.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$248.00 to C$272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada. They now have a C$250.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Boyd Group Services was given a new C$250.00 price target on by analysts at Laurentian. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BYD opened at C$243.96 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$184.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$248.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$222.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 111.91.

Get Boyd Group Services Inc alerts:

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.