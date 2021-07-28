Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$14.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

6/9/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HBM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 69,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,814. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.44.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.