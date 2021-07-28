Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/19/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$14.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “
- 6/9/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
HBM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 69,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,814. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.44.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
