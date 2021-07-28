Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR: SAE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/23/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($210.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/23/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €155.00 ($182.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/22/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($236.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/16/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($210.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/14/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €155.00 ($182.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/14/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/7/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

7/7/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

7/7/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($210.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/7/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/6/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/6/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

6/30/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($210.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SAE opened at €129.10 ($151.88) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €150.24. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.72.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

