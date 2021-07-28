Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 496.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,206 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $187.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

