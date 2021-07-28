Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Stock Price Down 36.2%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) shares traded down 36.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 44,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 90,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The company has a market cap of $19.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 35.84%.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

