Western Forest Products Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Western Forest Products in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$322.50 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.90 to C$2.60 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.72.

WEF opened at C$1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$711.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

