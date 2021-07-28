Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Whirlpool worth $22,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $219.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.10. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $159.75 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

