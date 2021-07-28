WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 11.7% This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $757.29 million and $17.93 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00038674 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00016365 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006611 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 933,959,930 coins and its circulating supply is 733,959,929 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

