WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million.

WHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $319.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

